Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Holdings Raised by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $92,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.59. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $48.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

