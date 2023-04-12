Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock Position Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,868 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.15% of Diodes worth $5,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Diodes by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $85.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $97.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.38.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $496.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen raised their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diodes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,856,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Diodes news, SVP Julie Holland sold 30,600 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $2,844,882.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 16,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,988 shares in the company, valued at $12,856,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,257,685. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

