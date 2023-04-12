Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock Position Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,868 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.15% of Diodes worth $5,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Diodes by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Diodes Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of Diodes stock opened at $85.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $97.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.38.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen raised their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diodes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.
Insider Activity at Diodes
In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,856,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Diodes news, SVP Julie Holland sold 30,600 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $2,844,882.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 16,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,988 shares in the company, valued at $12,856,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,257,685. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Diodes Company Profile
Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.
