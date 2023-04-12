Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 53.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, Director Anjali Sud sold 8,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $727,586.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,478. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Dolby Laboratories news, Director Anjali Sud sold 8,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $727,586.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,478. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $4,230,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,245 shares in the company, valued at $8,143,289.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 148,534 shares of company stock valued at $12,447,617 in the last ninety days. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $84.27 on Wednesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.55 and a 52 week high of $88.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.94. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.31. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $334.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.12 million. Analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.