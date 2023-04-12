Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $58.21

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.21 and traded as high as $61.37. Dollarama shares last traded at $61.37, with a volume of 155 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLMAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dollarama in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.14.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.