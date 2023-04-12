Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $58.21

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.21 and traded as high as $61.37. Dollarama shares last traded at $61.37, with a volume of 155 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLMAF shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dollarama in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.14.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.