Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $278.13

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 278.13 ($3.44) and traded as high as GBX 287.40 ($3.56). Domino’s Pizza Group shares last traded at GBX 287.20 ($3.56), with a volume of 385,766 shares traded.

DOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.33) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.97) price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 342 ($4.24).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,511.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 291.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 278.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $3.20. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5,263.16%.

In related news, insider Edward Jamieson sold 26,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.26), for a total value of £70,920.58 ($87,827.34). Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

