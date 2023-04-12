DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,549 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 184.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 870,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,023,000 after purchasing an additional 563,688 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 68.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 16,434 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter worth about $375,000. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 53.3% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 179.7% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $62.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.82. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $112.75. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.51.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 20.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DASH shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on DoorDash from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DoorDash from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on DoorDash from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.95.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,588,830.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $5,504,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,815.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $71,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,588,830.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 539,081 shares of company stock valued at $30,748,347 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

