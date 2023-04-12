Drax Group (LON:DRX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $611.67

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 611.67 ($7.57) and traded as high as GBX 638.40 ($7.91). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 636.20 ($7.88), with a volume of 1,171,380 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRX. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.62) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 952 ($11.79) to GBX 940 ($11.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 700 ($8.67) to GBX 625 ($7.74) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Drax Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 724.67 ($8.97).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 626.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 611.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,029.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a GBX 12.60 ($0.16) dividend. This is an increase from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $8.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10,000.00%.

In other news, insider Will Gardiner sold 44,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 529 ($6.55), for a total transaction of £233,394.80 ($289,033.81). In related news, insider Andy Skelton purchased 6,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 637 ($7.89) per share, with a total value of £39,774.28 ($49,256.07). Also, insider Will Gardiner sold 44,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 529 ($6.55), for a total transaction of £233,394.80 ($289,033.81). 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

