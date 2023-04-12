DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $315.85

Shares of DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 315.85 ($3.91) and traded as high as GBX 321.50 ($3.98). DS Smith shares last traded at GBX 320.60 ($3.97), with a volume of 3,847,812 shares.

SMDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.14) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.19) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, DS Smith currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 422 ($5.23).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 329.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 315.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The stock has a market cap of £4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,187.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06.

In other DS Smith news, insider Adrian Marsh sold 41,124 shares of DS Smith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.46), for a total value of £148,046.40 ($183,339.20). 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

