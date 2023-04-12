DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Acquired by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in DTE Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 152,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 15.4% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in DTE Energy by 12.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $113.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.08. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.02%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.44.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

