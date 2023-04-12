Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,022.60

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,022.60 ($12.66) and traded as high as GBX 1,109 ($13.73). Dunelm Group shares last traded at GBX 1,101 ($13.63), with a volume of 229,914 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DNLM. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,130 ($13.99) to GBX 1,240 ($15.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.24) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($16.72) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.62) to GBX 1,300 ($16.10) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,290 ($15.98).

Dunelm Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,176.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,022.60. The company has a market cap of £2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,487.84, a PEG ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Dunelm Group Increases Dividend

Dunelm Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a GBX 55 ($0.68) dividend. This is an increase from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $26.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,540.54%.

(Get Rating)

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

