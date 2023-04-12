Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 271 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 288.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.5% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 7,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.4% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $688.88.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW opened at $648.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.48. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.48 and a fifty-two week high of $709.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $669.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $599.19.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

