Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $221,000 Stock Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 374,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $811,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE MTX opened at $59.72 on Wednesday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $73.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.44 and a 200-day moving average of $59.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTX. Sidoti cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Minerals Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Minerals Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rocky Motwani purchased 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.82 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,994.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.