Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New $252,000 Investment in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of W. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 9,872.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 474,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,655,000 after purchasing an additional 469,425 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 49.6% during the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,171,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,819,000 after acquiring an additional 388,622 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $37,565,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,085,000 after acquiring an additional 285,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 70.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 492,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,043,000 after acquiring an additional 203,383 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on W shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

Wayfair Stock Performance

NYSE:W opened at $35.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.15. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $119.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 3.05.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $37,917.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,941 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $37,917.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,941 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 6,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $233,033.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,923.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,755 shares of company stock worth $2,131,062 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.