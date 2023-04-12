Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 229 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,135 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of MANH opened at $152.79 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $106.02 and a one year high of $158.61. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.90 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $198.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.64 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 60.63% and a net margin of 16.81%. On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on MANH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $143,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,464,667.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $143,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,464,667.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $6,147,339.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,877,064.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

