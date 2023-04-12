Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,308 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Employers were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Employers during the third quarter valued at $462,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Employers by 15.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Employers by 8.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Employers by 31.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Employers Stock Performance

EIG opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.81. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $46.73.

Employers Dividend Announcement

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.02 million. Employers had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 6.78%. Employers’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on EIG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Employers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Employers from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Employers in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Employers Profile



Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers, Cerity, and Corporate and Others. The Employers segment includes traditional business offered under the EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment operates under the Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.



