Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 5,141 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,141 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FR. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 270,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,030,000 after purchasing an additional 29,476 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.63.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE FR opened at $52.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.85. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.23%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.