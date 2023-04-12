Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 5,581 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,581 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $91.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 71.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $96.82.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.90.

In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $32,597.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $32,597.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $3,318,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,762,623.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,249 shares of company stock valued at $10,277,346. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

