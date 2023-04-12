Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys 310 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.2% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $115.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Barclays raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

