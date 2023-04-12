Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after purchasing an additional 235,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 780,851 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,644,000 after acquiring an additional 20,383 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 467,857 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,759 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,401,000 after acquiring an additional 38,083 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $31.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.69. The firm has a market cap of $410.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.91. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

