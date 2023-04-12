Eagle Point Credit Management Buys 1,466 Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management bought 1,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 538,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,770,440. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACRES Commercial Realty alerts:

On Friday, March 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 445 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $8,962.30.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Performance

NYSE ACR opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.33. The stock has a market cap of $81.65 million, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.83. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 118.26 and a current ratio of 118.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of ACRES Commercial Realty

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACR. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 87,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

(Get Rating)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.