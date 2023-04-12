Edenville Energy (LON:EDL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.76

Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.76 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 5.02 ($0.06). Edenville Energy shares last traded at GBX 5.25 ($0.07), with a volume of 162,023 shares.

Edenville Energy Trading Down 13.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of £1.24 million, a PE ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Edenville Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edenville Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of energy commodities in Africa. It primarily explores for coal. The company's principal project is the Rukwa project located in Tanzania. Edenville Energy Plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edenville Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenville Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.