Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.25. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund shares last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 105,477 shares traded.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. 28.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

