EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,942 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.17% of EnerSys worth $5,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in EnerSys by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 6.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 0.6% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EnerSys by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in EnerSys by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on EnerSys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EnerSys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $81.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.59. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $55.60 and a twelve month high of $94.32. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $920.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.96%.

EnerSys Profile

(Get Rating)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.