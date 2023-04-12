Eneti (NYSE:NETI) Coverage Initiated at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of Eneti (NYSE:NETI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

NETI has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eneti from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Eneti from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.40.

Shares of NETI opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.25 million, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.08. Eneti has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Eneti ( NYSE:NETI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.44. Eneti had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 52.55%. The company had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 million. Analysts expect that Eneti will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Eneti’s payout ratio is currently 1.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Eneti by 497.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eneti in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Eneti by 31.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Eneti in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eneti in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Eneti, Inc is focused on the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy industry and has invested in the next generation of wind turbine installation vessels. It provides innovative maritime solutions to a wide variety of customers across the globe, safeguarding the environment, embracing sustainable business practices and generating risk-adjusted returns throughout the industry cycle.

