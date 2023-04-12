Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.70

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.70 and traded as low as $20.55. Ennis shares last traded at $20.63, with a volume of 123,772 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ennis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ennis Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $533.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.70.

Ennis Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ennis

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Ennis’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Ennis by 276.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ennis by 177.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ennis during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Ennis by 36.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ennis by 26.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

