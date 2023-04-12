EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in EQT were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE EQT opened at $33.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.09. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on EQT from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on EQT from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

EQT Profile

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Stories

