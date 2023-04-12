Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Director Alexander W. Casdin Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) Director Alexander W. Casdin acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 463,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,568.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Erasca Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ ERAS opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $430.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.11. Erasca, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $10.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.19.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ERAS. Mizuho began coverage on Erasca in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Erasca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Erasca in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.
About Erasca
Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
