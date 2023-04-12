Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Director Alexander W. Casdin Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) Director Alexander W. Casdin acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 463,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,568.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Erasca Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ERAS opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $430.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.11. Erasca, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $10.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.19.

Get Erasca alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ERAS. Mizuho began coverage on Erasca in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Erasca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Erasca in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Trading of Erasca

About Erasca

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Erasca by 202.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,926,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,572 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Erasca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,637,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Erasca by 2,957.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,561,000 after buying an additional 2,594,609 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Erasca by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,850,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,114,000 after buying an additional 1,961,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in shares of Erasca by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,710,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,303,000 after buying an additional 1,538,461 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.