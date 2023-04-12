eServGlobal (LON:ESG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.45

eServGlobal Limited (LON:ESG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.45 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 5.50 ($0.07). eServGlobal shares last traded at GBX 5.45 ($0.07), with a volume of 2,782,538 shares trading hands.
eServGlobal Trading Up 10.1 %
The firm has a market cap of £65.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5.45.
About eServGlobal
eServGlobal Limited provides telecommunications software solutions to mobile and financial service providers in the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and Central and South America. It provides various transaction services, including digital wallets, commerce, remittance, recharge, rapid service connection, and business analytics.
