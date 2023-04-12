Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $124,907,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,818,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,651,748,000 after purchasing an additional 390,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,517,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,348,129,000 after purchasing an additional 314,259 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 324.6% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 362,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,787,000 after purchasing an additional 277,064 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.86.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $211.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.78. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.03 and a 12 month high of $363.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 147.13%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

