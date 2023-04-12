Etherstack plc (ASX:ESK) Insider Peter Stephens Acquires 59,000 Shares of Stock

Etherstack plc (ASX:ESK – Get Rating) insider Peter Stephens acquired 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.42 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of A$24,603.00 ($16,293.38).
Etherstack Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85.
About Etherstack
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Articles
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
- Two Tiny Mining Stocks Worth Considering for the Next Gold Rush
- CF Is Set To Harvest The Bull Run In Agricultural Stocks
- Oracle Dips But The Trend Is Strong
Receive News & Ratings for Etherstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etherstack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.