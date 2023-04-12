Everett Harris & Co. CA Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,674,177 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 93,993 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 10.4% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $607,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its position in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in Apple by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $160.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $176.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.00.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.53.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 365,441 shares of company stock worth $59,427,838. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

