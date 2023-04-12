Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 1,985 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,447 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Zumiez by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,403 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zumiez by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Zumiez by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,838 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Zumiez in the 1st quarter worth about $2,038,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Zumiez in the 1st quarter worth about $791,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZUMZ opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $379.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.52. Zumiez Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.99 and a twelve month high of $41.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.40.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $280.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.60 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZUMZ shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Zumiez, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hard goods which include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

