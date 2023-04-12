Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 2,124 Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ambac Financial Group in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ambac Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.56 million, a P/E ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 52.87% and a net margin of 103.61%. The firm had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Ambac Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.