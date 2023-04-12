Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 407 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Masimo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Masimo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $189.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.19. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 72.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $108.89 and a twelve month high of $190.69.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.49 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business’s revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.