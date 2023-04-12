Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Shares in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SENEA. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $482,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the third quarter worth about $257,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 47.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the third quarter worth about $743,000. 55.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seneca Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of SENEA stock opened at $53.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $404.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.69. Seneca Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

