Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 1,022 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Calavo Growers during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 102.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 12,753.8% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 257.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 17.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $517.83 million, a P/E ratio of -97.30 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average is $31.65. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.32). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -133.33%.

CVGW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Stephens lowered their price target on Calavo Growers from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Calavo Growers from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

In other news, CEO Lecil E. Cole bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $1,398,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,302,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lecil E. Cole acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $1,398,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,302,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole acquired 33,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $795,079.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,924,479.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocado products, and other perishable foods. It operates through the Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papayas. The Prepared segment includes all other products including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa.

