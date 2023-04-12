Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 1,135 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $599,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after acquiring an additional 30,462 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $40.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.76. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.99.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 12,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $465,429.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,169.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 14,267 shares of company stock worth $517,475 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

