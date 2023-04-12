Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 147 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,115,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 379.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 539,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,251,000 after acquiring an additional 426,675 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,508,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,458.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after acquiring an additional 345,155 shares during the period. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,859,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $103.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 67.46 and a beta of 0.49. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc bought 4,395,588 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at $76,148,806.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total transaction of $102,037.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,749.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc bought 4,395,588 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032,821.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,148,806.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,349 shares of company stock worth $4,091,023. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.39.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

