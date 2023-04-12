Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 174,265 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 101.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 345,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,265 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,684,000. Flat Footed LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,295,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 636.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,007,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 870,751 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 133.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,047,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 598,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 10.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,173,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,612,000 after purchasing an additional 410,414 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Price Performance

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ ILPT opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $21.21. The company has a market cap of $168.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.15%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics properties. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Articles

