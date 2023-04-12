Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 1,958 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Insteel Industries by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Insteel Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Insteel Industries by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Insteel Industries by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Insteel Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $100,225.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,558.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insteel Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of IIIN stock opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.10. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.13.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.65%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 2.08%.

Insteel Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing and marketing steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its offers PC strand, welded wire reinforcement. and engineering services. The company was founded by Howard Osler Woltz, Jr. in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.

