Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 20,359 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,359 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 6,038 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $151,070.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,826,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,789,788.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 6,038 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $151,070.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,826,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,789,788.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 53,560 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $1,506,642.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,608.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 346,069 shares of company stock valued at $9,583,555. Corporate insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

PRVA has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

Shares of Privia Health Group stock opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -255.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.77. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $44.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.32.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $364.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.16 million. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

