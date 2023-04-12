Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 2,199 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 37.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,629,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,071,000 after purchasing an additional 718,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 12.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,465,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,548,000 after purchasing an additional 614,888 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 208.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 461,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 311,911 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 28.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,372,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,652,000 after purchasing an additional 303,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 23.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,426,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,497,000 after purchasing an additional 266,769 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DEA shares. Citigroup cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.42.

NYSE:DEA opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 302.86%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

