Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 460 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Middlesex Water in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Middlesex Water in the third quarter worth about $449,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 6.0% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 16.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 9.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSEX opened at $81.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.32. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $72.64 and a fifty-two week high of $102.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.48.

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSEX shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Middlesex Water from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

