Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 531 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in M&T Bank by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in M&T Bank by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in M&T Bank by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in M&T Bank by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 59,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after purchasing an additional 16,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on MTB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.32.
M&T Bank Price Performance
M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current year.
M&T Bank Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.14%.
M&T Bank Company Profile
M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.
Further Reading
