Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 488.4% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $188.89 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $201.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 899.52, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total transaction of $247,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,766,453.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total value of $141,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,402,604,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total transaction of $247,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,766,453.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,062,887. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

