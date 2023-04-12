Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,171 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 6.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,676,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,294,000 after purchasing an additional 409,187 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 6.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,795,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,819,000 after acquiring an additional 273,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 10.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,584,000 after acquiring an additional 467,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,696,000 after acquiring an additional 358,217 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 53.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,816,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,779 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on TWST. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Twist Bioscience from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $58.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average of $25.29.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.47 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 99.23% and a negative return on equity of 27.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

