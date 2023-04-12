Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in PRA Group by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in PRA Group in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in PRA Group by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in PRA Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in PRA Group by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period.

Get PRA Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at PRA Group

In other news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 4,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 119,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,796,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 4,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 119,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,796,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 5,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $205,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 113,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,276.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $830,400. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRA Group Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRAA shares. TheStreet raised PRA Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PRA Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of PRA Group in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.16. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $45.37.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. PRA Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $222.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group Profile

(Get Rating)

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.