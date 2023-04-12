Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in CONMED by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 505,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in CONMED by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CONMED by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in CONMED by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in CONMED by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at CONMED

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 30,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $2,727,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,386.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CONMED Trading Up 1.6 %

CNMD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CONMED from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded CONMED from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CONMED from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $108.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.56. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $71.09 and a 1-year high of $155.51. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -38.26, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.37.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $250.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.48 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.47% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is -28.17%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

