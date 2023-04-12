Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in AdvanSix by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in AdvanSix by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AdvanSix by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average of $38.58. AdvanSix Inc. has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $54.49.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $404.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.63 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 24.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

AdvanSix Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

